Shiv Sena to not field Subhash Desai, Diwakar Raote for MLC polls

Subhash Desai, Diwakar Raote

In a surprise move, Shiv Sena has decided not to renominate a veteran leader and Industry Minister Subhash Desai and another sector leader Diwakar Raote for upcoming state Council election on June 20.

Desai's term ends in July. With denial of ticket to Desai the reshuffle in the state cabinet is expected after July.

Instead the party has nominated former Minister Sachin Ahir from Worli and Amasha Padvi who hails from tribal dominated Nandurbar district.

Ahir had left NCP and joined Shiv Sena but could not get assembly seat from Worli as Aaditya Thackeray was nominated and elected in 2019 elections. Aaditya has recommended Ahir's name for state Council while Padvi's name was cleared by party president and CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Sena can comfortably win two seats as it has 55 legislators in the state assembly with quota of 27 votes

