Shiv Sena spokesperson Krishna Hegde: We asked for votes in Hindutva’s name

Krishna Hegde (right) with CM Eknath Shinde (left) | Krishna Hegde

Krishna Hegde, 55, is the spokesperson of the Shiv Sena and a staunch supporter of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He is widely credited with the election of Priya Dutt of Congress to the Lok Sabha when he was her media advisor. He later quit the Congress and joined the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray.

When Shinde raised the banner of revolt against Thackeray, Hegde cast his lot with him and was appointed spokesperson of the Shiv Sena, which has been officially recognised as the real Sena by the Election Commission of India. Excerpts from an interview by S Balakrishnan.

Is CM Shinde’s trip to Ayodhya a game of one-upmanship vis-a-vis the Bharatiya Janata Party?

We believe in the ideology of Hindutva, we asked for the mandate and votes in 2019 in the name of the Hindutva alliance for the Shiv Sena and the BJP and we are following our ideology. Both the Shiv Sena and the BJP will go back again to the people in 2024 asking for votes for the natural Hindu alliance and also for the hard, able and fast work done by our CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis. The visit to the Sriram mandir at Ayodhya is important to us as it is for every Hindu across India and the world.

Is your party trying to prove that its commitment to Hindutva is more than that of the BJP?

We are partners in government and both the Shiv Sena and the BJP are committed to Hindutva. For both parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is our ultimate leader today and we follow the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray who was called the Hinduhruday Samrat.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was not expected to go to Ayodhya on Sunday. But, all of a sudden he air dashed to Ayodhya. Was it a sign of nervesousness on his part?

That is not right. It was preplanned that he would join us today. Several of our BJP colleagues also joined us yesterday.

Devendra Fadnavis has got IPS officer Brijesh Singh appointed in the CMO. Does your party look at it as interference (by the BJP) in the working of the CMO?

Not at all, Brijesh Singh is an experienced person. His presence is a positive thing for our government.

You were earlier with Uddhav Thackeray. Why exactly did you abandon him?

I wanted to work for the people of Mumbai and there was not much work for me (in his party).

Do you think the alliance between your party and the BJP will be there during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections too?

Yes. We will all work hard so that Narendra Modi is back as the Prime Minister for the third time with a record number of seats in the Lok Sabha.

There was widespread expectation that your government will reopen the Divya Salian case. That doesn't seem to be happening. Why?

The inquiry is on all levels. Justice will be delivered.

Read Also Maha CM Eknath Shinde retrieves Shiv Sena Hindutva plank during Ayodhya visit