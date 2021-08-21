Shiv Sena shows Taliban thinking: Fadnavis on purifying Thackeray memorial

Advertisement

Mumbai: A day after some Shiv Sena activists purified party supremo late Balasaheb Thackeray’s memorial following Union minister Narayan Rane paying tribute, leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis slammed the Shiv Sena saying it shows the negative mentality and Taliban thinking. ‘’This is a sign of a narrow mindset. "If an old Shiv Sainik goes to visit Balasaheb’s Samadhi, then it is wrong to believe that the place has become impure,’’ he claimed.

Fadnavis said Shiv Sena is sharing power with those who had arrested Balasaheb Thackeray. Shiv Sena is currently heading the Maha Vikas Aghadi government with NCP and Congress.

On the other hand, Rane, who is on his Jan Ashirward Yatra, criticised Sena saying that the party should purify its mind instead of purifying the memorial of Balasaheb Thackeray. ‘’Despite being in power in the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and in the state, Shiv Sena has not been able to develop amenities at the memorial site.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 12:20 AM IST