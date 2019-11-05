Shiv Sena says save farmers at any cost, seeks more aid

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Monday said the intricacies of government formation in Maharashtra should not push rain-hit farmers towards existential crisis and demanded that they be provided relief package of about Rs 30,000 crore.

Farmers in the state need to be saved at any cost, it said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana', while terming as inadequate the Rs 10,000 crore aid announced by the state government for crop damage due to unseasonal rains.

The country is already facing economic slowdown resulting into lakhs of people losing jobs, and at such a time those dependent on agriculture are also suffering due to the untimely rains, it pointed out.

The Sena's comments have come at a time when it is locked in a bitter tussle with senior ally BJP over government formation in the state.

"Farmers should not be pushed to face the existential crisis due to the untimely showers in Maharashtra, which is also going through political intricacy," it said.

The government's priority should be to extend assistance to cultivators, the editorial said, adding that "farmers should be saved, whatever may be the cost for it."

“The already announced amount of Rs 10,000 crore is inadequate. Farmers should have been provided an assistance of of Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 30,000 crore,” it opined.