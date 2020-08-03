Shiv Sena rebuts claim of Ram temple trust chairman

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena on Sunday strongly rebutted the charge made by the Ram Mandir Nirman Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das that the party had yet to deposit Rs 1 crore for the temple construction, as had been announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Shortly after Das' statement to some television channels, Sena MP Anil Desai announced that the party had already deposited Rs 1 crore in the name of the trust in State Bank of India last week, on the occasion of Thackeray’s birthday on July 27. Desai recalled that on his March 7 visit, Thackeray had announced that Shiv Sena would contribute Rs 1 crore towards the construction of Ram Temple.

"Shiv Sena has fulfilled its commitment and deposited the amount in the name of the trust on the CM’s birthday. This has been confirmed by the Trust treasurer and trustee," he noted. He informed that the treasurer had also thanked CM Thackeray for his contribution. Further, he expressed the hope that the treasurer and trustee would inform Das about the receipt of Rs 1 crore from the Shiv Sena and thereby clear the confusion, if any.