Shiv Sena questions fatal attacks on sadhus, priests in other states

Raising the issue of fatal attacks on sadhus and priests in other parts of the country, Shiv Sena has questioned that when sadhus were killed in Palghar then it was 'Adharma' and when such incidents happen elsewhere these are just brushed off as incidents.

In the Shiv Sena's editorial mouthpiece Saamana, Sanjay Raut said, "Two sadhus were murdered by a mob in Palghar and this incident created a furore in the country. In about the last four days, four sadhus and priests were killed in Uttar Pradesh and one in Rajasthan. In Rajasthan, the priest was burned to death as if nothing has happened. The media is in such a situation when the incident took place in Palghar then it is Adharma. And if this happens in other places then it is just an incident, how is it possible." "Where is God in such a situation? To protect the Sadhus and destroy the wrongdoers," he said.

"The rulers who are presented today in the role of Krishna and Arjuna. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. They are responsible for fulfilling the promise. They are expected to do the work of establishing Dharma, to overcome the crisis before the country," the editorial said.

On the night of April 16, the two sadhus and their driver were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to attend a funeral in Gujarat's Surat amid the nationwide lockdown when their vehicle was stopped and they were attacked and killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village of Palghar in the presence of police officers.

In Uttar Pradesh, a temple priest was allegedly shot at in Itia Thok, according to Gonda police on October 11 (Sunday).

While in another incident in Rajasthan, police arrested the main accused in connection with the incident, in which a temple priest succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night (October 8) after he was allegedly burnt alive by few people during a scuffle over temple land encroachment at Bukna village in Sapotra, Karauli district.