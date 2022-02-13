Shiv Sena preparing to contest Lok Sabha polls across the country: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that his party has just come back from Goa and will soon visit Uttar Pradesh. He added that the party is preparing to contest Lok Sabha polls across the country, under the leadership of Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray.

"We have just come back from Goa and will visit UP along with Aaditya Thackeray soon. Akhilesh Yadav is going to form his govt there. Under the leadership of Aaditya Thackeray, we will fight Lok Sabha polls across the country; preparations are on for it," Raut said.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 11:55 AM IST