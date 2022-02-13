e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

Shiv Sena preparing to contest Lok Sabha polls across the country: Sanjay Raut

FPJ Web Desk
Sanjay Raut | ANI

Sanjay Raut | ANI

Advertisement

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that his party has just come back from Goa and will soon visit Uttar Pradesh. He added that the party is preparing to contest Lok Sabha polls across the country, under the leadership of Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray.

"We have just come back from Goa and will visit UP along with Aaditya Thackeray soon. Akhilesh Yadav is going to form his govt there. Under the leadership of Aaditya Thackeray, we will fight Lok Sabha polls across the country; preparations are on for it," Raut said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 11:55 AM IST
Advertisement