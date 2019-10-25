Shiv Sena open to any possibility: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday stated that its senior partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) must honour the 50-50 clause, a deal sealed before the Lok Sabha election.

“We were generous to the BJP, as we compromised our position and agreed to contesting on 126 seats, instead of 144. But, everytime we won’t be generous,” Uddhav told media after the poll results were announsed.

“We entered into a 50-50 seat-sharing deal and a power-sharing formula was finalised with the BJP during the Lok Sabha poll. Before the assembly poll, they requested us to contest on 126 seats, to which we agreed,” added Uddhav.

The Sena chief stated now that the election is over, his party is going to speak to the BJP high command to initiate the 50-50 strategy.

“We will meet union minister Amit Shah soon to discuss the 50-50 clause. If it doesn’t work out, we might resort to other alternatives,” the Sena chief asserted.

However, he didn’t speak on Aaditya Thackeray’s appointment as the next chief minister. When asked, Uddhav replied, “Only time will tell.”

Sena sources said internally there were talks of Congress and NCP backing Aaditya Thackeray’s candidature for the CM post, commenting on which Uddhav stated, “I don’t want to comment on the Congress offer because initially our agenda is to solve the dispute between Sena and BJP.”

On Aaditya’s landslide victory in Worli, Uddhav expressed his happiness and thanked the people of Maharashtra for their mandate. Until 9pm, the Sena won Sena won 55 seats and was leading in another one constituency.