Shiv Sena objects to BJP's criticism of CM Uddhav Thackeray's Ayodhya visit

Mumbai: Shiv Sena has strongly objected to Bharatiya Janata Party's criticism of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Ayodhya visit on March 7.

"CM Uddhav Thackeray's Ayodhya visit concluded successfully. After this visit of the Chief Minister, the BJP is needlessly criticising the state government. Uddhav Thackeray had visited Ayodhya even when Devendra Fadnavis was at the helm in Maharashtra.

Till that point, Uddhav Thackeray was a Hindutvavadi. Now he is not Hindutvavadi in the eyes of BJP as he formed a government with Congress and NCP," Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said in its editorial.

"The truth is Uddhav Thackeray followed Raj Dharma by forming a government with Congress and NCP. He is committed to providing the basic necessities to the people of Maharashtra. This was also the Raj Dharma followed by Lord Ram," it added.