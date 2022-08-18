e-Paper Get App

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wants Centre to bring back Netaji's remains

As per the National Archives, Netaji's remains are kept at the Renkoji Temple in Tokyo.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 11:19 AM IST
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has written a letter to the Centre to bring back the remains of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

In her letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said: "As we celebrate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and pledge to take pride in our heritage as a part of the 'Panchpran', I am writing this letter to you in support of the request of Ms. Anita Bose Pfaff, daughter of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, to bring his last remains back to India.

"It shall be our greatest honour to commemorate Netaji's sacrifice and dedication towards independence of India by fulfilling his last wish of returning to the Indian soil.

"I request you to make a note of the request of Ms. Anita Bose Pfaff and expeditiously take all such diplomatic and other measures to bring Netaji home and duly acknowledge his insurmountable contributions in India's freedom. struggle. This shall indeed be a true tribute to our forefathers who sacrificed their lives for India's freedom."

As per the National Archives, Netaji's remains are kept at the Renkoji Temple in Tokyo.

