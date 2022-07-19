Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut summoned by ED for second time in money laundering case

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut | Twitter/@MeRushR

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been summoned for questioning tomorrow by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering probe. This is for the second time, the Sena MP has been summoned by the central probe agency.

Earlier, Raut was questioned last on July 1 for about 10 hours.



The case is about an alleged scam in the redevelopment of a housing complex named Patra Chawl. In April, the Enforcement Directorate had attached Raut's family properties in connection with the case.