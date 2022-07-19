Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut summoned by ED for second time in money laundering case

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been summoned for questioning tomorrow by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering probe. This is for the second time, the Sena MP has been summoned by the central probe agency.
Earlier, Raut was questioned last on July 1 for about 10 hours.
The case is about an alleged scam in the redevelopment of a housing complex named Patra Chawl. In April, the Enforcement Directorate had attached Raut's family properties in connection with the case.
