Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut slams BJP for demanding law against Love Jihad in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena Member of the Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for staging an agitation on every issue, including inflated bills to consumers, to bring the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in trouble, especially when the second wave of coronavirus is predicted. He also said let the Janata Dal (United)-BJP government in Bihar first enact a law against Love Jihad, then the Maharashtra government will study it and think about it.

Raut said some key BJP leaders in Maharashtra are seeking a law against 'Love Jihad', which refers to an alleged conspiracy to convert Hindu women by marrying them.

The Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis last week said incidents of 'Love Jihad were taking place in the country and, therefore, laws to curb the practice were justified.

Raut said the BJP may be raising the issue in view of the forthcoming Assembly Elections in West Bengal. "Key BJP leaders in Maharashtra are asking when a law against 'Love Jihad' will be framed (in the state). I spoke to the chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) in the morning," the Rajya Sabha member said. "On this issue, we only want to say that let the laws be formed in (BJP-ruled) Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. But, when a law will be framed in Bihar, when Nitish Kumar ji will frame it, we will study that law in its entirety,” he noted.

Without naming the BJP, Raut said the economic slowdown, unemployment and price rise are key issues, but ‘let them flag the 'Love Jihad' issue if they think it is more important’.