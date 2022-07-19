Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale accused of rape, cheating; his wife dismisses allegations, terms it 'baseless'

Shiv Sena's Rahul Shewale | File Photo

A 33-year-old Dubai-based woman has sought the registration of a First Information Report against Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale alleging he had raped her under the pretext of marriage and tweeted her complaint to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The victim in a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde alleged that MP Rahul Shewale cheated her by luring her into marriage and sexually exploited her. She demanded justice and asked the police to register case against the Shiv Sena Parliamentarian as her complaints were being ignored by the Mumbai Police. She has further threatned suicide if the police fail to register her complaint.

Dismissing the allegations against her husband, Shewale's wife Kamini termed them a "deliberate conspiracy" to tarnish the image of the Mumbai South Central MP who has been active in social and political life for more than 25 years.

"The woman had been threatening to kill me and my family members for the past few months. A case was also registered against her in Sharjah a few months ago for intimidation with intent to extort, defaming the image of a dignitary and she was also jailed for around 80 days. The woman has a criminal family background. Her brother is serving sentence in a Delhi jail for raping and murdering a woman. This is a deliberate conspiracy to tarnish the political and social reputation of MP Rahul Shewale," she stated.

“The victim had given a written application in the last week of April at Sakinaka police station alleging that MP Rahul Shewale had raped her. Shewale has dismissed the allegations and said that the complaint was made deliberately with the aim of tarnishing his social and political image,” revealed a senior police official about the complaint made by the woman against MP Shewale.

However, in a counter complaint, MP Rahul Shewale also filed with the Sakinaka police that he was being blackmailed in a honey trap. Shewale filed a criminal complaint of extortion, fraud and defamation against the woman.

MP Shewale claimed that the woman had contacted to ask for financial help for her business.The complaint mentiond that Shewale was being pressured to divorce his wife and marry the victim with threats of making intimate videos viral. “She started extorted Rs 56 lakh cash, dozens of luxury gifts including iPhones,” Shewale has written in the complaint.

While senior police officials were tight lipped about the victims complaint against the Shiv Sena MP Shewale, a probe has been ordered into the allegations of honey trap and extortion filed by the parliamentarian.