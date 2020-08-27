Shiv Sena MP Bandu Jadhav sends resignation to CM complaining NCP’s domination

Shiv Sena MP from Parbhani Sanjay alias Bandu Jadhav on Tuesday sent a resignation letter to party president and CM Uddhav Thackeray complaining NCP's domination in local politics. Jadhav cited a couple of examples wherein the Shiv Sena workers are being sidelined because of the dominance of NCP.

In his resignation letter, Jadhav said despite his repeated demand to him for the last 8 to 10 months, the government appointed the non-government administrative board of the Jintur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee of NCP despite the party having no legislator from that constituency. He further noted that his demand was not met still he kept quiet considering the alliance government in the state.

‘’If I could not give justice to the party and its workers and if I am unable to get justice for the work I am doing I have no right to continue as MP. Due to neglect at the party workers there is growing dissent and therefore I have decided to resign as MP,’’ said Jadhav. He further informed that a lot of office bearers and elected members of BJP, Congress and NCP have been quite eager to join Shiv Sena. ‘’ However, if I am unable to give justice to our own party cadre how can I give justice to them,’’ he noted.

Jadhav’s move to send a resignation letter to Thackeray has yet again brought to the fore all is not well among MVA partners Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. They have yet to adjust to their new role even after coming together to form the non-BJP government in November last year.

Jadhav’s decision comes close on the heels of 11 Congress legislators led by Jalna legislator Kailash Gorantyal had voiced against lack of allocation of funds to the civic bodies controlled by them though the funds were allocated to Shiv Sena leaders. They had threatened to go on hunger strike but dropped their plan after Deputy Chief Minister and NCP veteran Ajit Pawar, who handles the planning and finance department, assured the allocation of funds in the near future.