Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant demands probe into delay in oxygen supply through Ro-Ro train

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant has urged PM Narendra Modi to order an inquiry into miserable failure in supply of oxygen on time. He demanded that why the Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal should not be held responsible for this disservice resulting in the loss of lives of the people for want of oxygen. In another letter, Sawant urged Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to provide 50,000 Remdesivir vials to the state.

The trigger was the Ministry of Railways’ decision to organise Oxygen Express. ‘’When Maharashtra was in need of oxygen urgently Railways announced that the Ro-Ro express train will go through ‘’Green Corridor’’ but instead the train was halted at many places and caused delay in reaching Vishakhapatnam. It means after filling the oxygen the train will reach to Mumbai by April 25, almost after a week. It is nothing but playing with the lives of the people who are in dire need of oxygen, said Sawant in his letter addressed to Modi.

Sawant said the state government had requested to provide oxygen on top priority and if possible, to supply by air with the help of Army. ‘’The proposal came ahead to fetch the oxygen from cities of South or North East states by roll-on train services which were authored by everyone at that time but to the dismay that the train was arranged by the railways left Mumbai (Kalamboli) for Vizag, Vishakhapattanam on April 19 at 8 pm which reached Akola at 8.30 pm on April 20 almost after 24 hours and finally at Vizag on April 22. It means nearly after 22 hours,’’ he noted.

‘’I demand high-level inquiry for this miserable failure in supply of oxygen on time. I express my serious anguish and further demand why the Minister of Railway should not be held responsible for this disservice, resulting in loss of lives of the people for want of oxygen,’’ said Sawant.

In another letter to Dr Harsh Vardhan, the Shiv Sena MP said Maharashtra needs 50,000 vials of Remdesivir per day but the Centre has decided to supply 26,000 to 27,000 injections per day. Moreover, he added the entire control has been taken by the Central Government which prevents state government to procure it from market.

‘’I feel this is a sorry state of affairs and hence to save the lives of the COVID-19 patients on priority once again request to provide at least 50,000 vials of Remdesivir per day to Maharashtra’’ he added.