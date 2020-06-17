Shiv Sena mouthpiece calls Congress an ‘old cot’

Breaking its silence on the bickering within the disparate, multi-party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, the Shiv Sena has attacked its ally, the Congress calling it an “old cot” which “squeaks occasionally.”

An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece Saamna, which has CM Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi as the editor, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut as the executive editor, however stressed that the government was stable.

The Sena praised National Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar for playing the role of an elder statesman. The editorial defended Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, against whom there are complaints by Congress ministers, and added that there were no allegations about the administration doing anything illegal.

The editorial said the Shiv Sena had made the most sacrifices to ensure that the MVA came to power, and added that Uddhav “had no untrammeled desire for power... and would not make any tough compromises for power.”

A Sena leader claimed that the recent statements by Congress leaders must be viewed with reference for its demand for an extra legislative council nomination from the 12-member Governor’s quota.

“While we are insisting on the Sena getting five seats, followed by NCP and Congress at four and three each, the Congress wants an equal division as it had to withdraw its candidate from the recent legislative council polls,” he said.

The Sena leader admitted that despite obvious differences, the MVA would stay united due to lack of options.

“There are frequent rumours about the NCP allying with the BJP. But, will they get a free hand and weighty portfolios, unlike in the present dispensation, where the NCP calls the shots?” he asked, pointing to how the NCP held important portfolios like home, finance and water resources.

Meanwhile, state Congress chief and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat said the Saamna editorial was “based on incomplete information,” and that the Congress was raising issues related to the common man.

Congress sources claim that the disgruntlement in the party goes beyond the distribution of council nominations.

“The government is dominated by the NCP and then, the Shiv Sena, with the Congress having a peripheral role,” admitted a leader, while adding in the same breath that it was crucial for the party to be part of the Government. For, as he noted, “something is better than nothing.”