Shiv Sena mouthpiece accuses Maharashtra BJP leaders of helping 'outsiders' vilify Mumbai's image

Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamana on Sunday attacked Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders from Maharashtra for backing "outsiders" trying to vilify the image of Mumbai, and asked the people of the state to unite against the forces.

The editorial also questioned why the film industry was silent and Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar did not come forward to condemn Kangana Ranaut for her statements.

"Once again the efforts to vilify the image Maharashtra's capital Mumbai has begun. These attempts are made by the 'outsiders'. But, as per tradition, the moles inside our own house are to make them stronger. In the intervening period, Mumbai was called Pakistan. BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) was referred to as 'Babar' after the Municipal Corporation took action on the illegal construction of an actress (Kangana Ranaut) who insulted Mumbai," the editorial said.

"The Maharashtra unit of BJP is standing behind the people who first compared Mumbai to Pakistan, and then to Babur, and we have to call this unfortunate," it said.

Sena said BJP is doing this under its national policy to influence the votes in the upcoming Bihar elections, but accused the local party leaders of failing to feel offended by the insult of their home state.

"It is strange that the main opposition party in Maharashtra is standing behind those who are comparing Mumbai to Pakistan and BMC to Babur's army. But they have to win the Bihar election by supporting Sushant and Kangana. This is an attempt to gain the upper class Rajput, Kshatriya votes of Bihar. It is okay if Maharashtra is insulted for that. It will not suit those who call this policy 'national'. When Maharashtra is insulted Not a single Union minister from Maharashtra sitting in Delhi felt offended," it said.

Sena added that 'Thackeray' and 'Pawar' are two brands of self-respect in Maharashtra and BJP wants to destroy these brands and capture Mumbai.

It further questioned the people of Maharashtra and the film industry for not coming forward to condemn the actions of actor Kangana Ranaut.

"An actress sits in Mumbai and speaks in a taunting manner to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. She talks of challenging him and there is no response by the people of Maharashtra, what kind of one-sided independence is this? ...

"It not all, then at least half of the Hindi film industry should have come forward to protest against the humiliation of Mumbai. It should have been said that Kangana's opinion is not the opinion of the entire film industry. At least the big actors like Akshay Kumar should have come forward. Mumbai has also proved them a lot," it said.