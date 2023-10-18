 Shiv Sena MLAs Disqualification Case: SC Grants Maha Assembly Speaker 'One Last Chance' For Decision
The apex court said the disqualification petitions have to be adjudicated expeditiously.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
Mumbai: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted Maharashtra assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar a final opportunity to give it a realistic time-frame for deciding the cross-petitions filed by the rival factions of the Shiv Sena seeking disqualification of each other’s MLAs following the split in the party and fixed further hearing on October 30, immediately after the Dussehra holidays.

The court said the disqualification petitions have to be adjudicated expeditiously.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud noted the submission of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that he will personally engage with the speaker during Dussehra holidays and indicate a firm set of modalities.

“We are not satisfied with the time schedule. SG has apprised that during Dussehra breaks he would personally engage with the speaker so as to indicate a firm set of modalities,” the bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said while posting the matter for hearing on October 30.

SC Earlier Slammed The Speaker Over Delay In Decision

The apex court had earlier come down hard on the speaker over the delay in deciding the pleas filed by the Uddhav Thackeray faction for disqualification of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and several MLAs loyal to him, saying the speaker cannot defeat the orders of the top court. Similar disqualification petitions have been filed by the Shinde faction against the MLAs owing allegiance to Thackeray.

On September 18, the top court had directed the speaker to spell out the timeline for adjudication of the petitions.

