Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik wants Mumbai Police to probe Hathras rape case

At a time when there is an outrage against the Uttar Pradesh government over the shoddy investigation into the Hathras gang rape case, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Friday urged Home Minister Anil Deshmukh that the offence be registered in Mumbai and the city police should be sent there to conduct an inquiry. “If Bihar Police can register an offence in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and come here to probe, then I have requested Deshmukh that offence in connection with Hathras rape can be registered here and the Mumbai Police be sent to probe the case,’’ he noted.

“The Yogi government seems to have handled the Hathras incident in a very irresponsible and inhumane manner without conducting a transparent inquiry. I have requested the Home Minister that a case should be registered in Mumbai and the city police should be sent to UP for investigation,” said Sarnaik.

“Meanwhile, Shiv Sena today staged protests against the Hathras case. Shiv Sena, which is currently engaged in verbal due with BJP over inquiry into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, shared Sarnaik’s demand saying that the Mumbai police should be allowed to probe the incident since Uttar Pradesh police had failed in doing its job.