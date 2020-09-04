Shiv Sena MLA from Thane threatens to break Kangana's mouth, asks Anil Deshmukh to file sedition case

Sarnaik's statement comes after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that actor Kangana Ranaut should approach the police with evidence and prove that he threatened her. Ranaut had alleged on Twitter that Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, had sent an open threat and asked her not to return to Mumbai.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said, without naming the actor, "Instead of playing on Twitter, one should approach the police and government with proof.”

"Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied- Kashmir," Ranaut had tweeted, and tagged a September 1 news report where Raut purportedly said that she should not come back to Mumbai if she was afraid of city police.

The actor had said she feared Mumbai Police more than the "movie mafia". She would require security from Haryana or Himachal Pradesh police and would not accept protection from Mumbai Police to expose the 'drug mafia in Bollywood', she had stated. The "Queen" actor has been lashing out at the cliques and nepotism in Bollywood since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet comparing Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) has caused a furore, with several prominent Bollywood, and even Marathi film industry people, like Subodh Bhave, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonu Sood, Renuka Shahane, Urmila Matondkar, and others slamming the actor for her tweet.