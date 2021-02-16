Shiv Sena Minister Gulabrao Patil’s Twitter account hacked

Shiv Sena Minister Gulabrao Patil’s Twitter account was hacked by an unknown person after a photo of a foreigner was posted on it. Patil has personally lodged a case on Monday night with the Jalgaon Superintendent of Police.

Patil, who is minister of water supply and sanitation and also the Jalgaon district guardian minister, has an active account @GulabraojiPatil. He has been quite active on Twitter.

However, after he found that, on his account, a photograph of a foreigner was flashing, he came to know that his account had been hacked. Patil said that, so far, no suspicious tweet has been made from his account.

The minister said the cyber police has been investigating his complaint. Most notably, the timeline of Patil’s account, which was previously open to all, has now been protected. As a result, no one can see his timeline anymore.