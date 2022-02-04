Shiv Sena members hit streets demanding arrest of killers of party leader Sunil Divre in Yavatmal district

A large number of Shiv Sena took to streets in Yavatmal district, Vidarbha region on Friday to protest against the killing of party office-bearer Sunil Divre at his home by three unidentified persons. Shiv Sena workers and Divre supporters block the roads demanding the arrest of the killers.

Divre, who was director of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee and a gram panchayat member, was stabbed to death by three persons on Thursday evening.

The police have launched a probe though the motive was still not known. The police have deployed additional personnel near Divre’s house at Bhambraja village and at the adjoining areas to avoid untoward incidents.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 10:49 PM IST