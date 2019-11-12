Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

Angiography is an imaging test that uses X-rays to view a person's blood vessels. Angioplasty is a procedure to restore blood flow through the artery. Earlier in the day, a hospital official said, "Raut came to the hospital following slight chest pain." "Raut came to the hospital two days back also for a routine check-up. An ECG (electrocardiogram test) was then done followed by some check-ups. Based on the ECG report, doctors advised him to come to the hospital today (Monday) for further tests," the official said.

Sanjay Raut, executive editor of the Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana', became the face of the party's repeated demand for chief ministership for 2.5 years and 50:50 split in portfolios ever since poll results were announced on October 24. Since October 24, the journalist-politician has been holding media briefings everyday and posting tweets to hit out at the BJP for not "honouring" power-sharing "agreement" between the saffron parties which stalled government formation in Maharashtra.