Shiv Sena Leader Murder Case: Supreme Court Grants Bail To Prime Accused Suraj Agarwal

The Supreme Court of India | File

The Supreme Court has granted bail to Suraj Agarwal, a prime accused in the 2020 murder of Shiv Sena (undivided) leader Rahul Shetty.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai, CT Ravikumar and Sanjay Kumar granted bail to Agarwal observing: “Taking into consideration the fact that this Court has already granted bail to the other co-accused, we are inclined to grant bail to the petitioner.”

Shetty was attacked by two persons while having tea at a roadside stall

Shetty, a former local unit president of Shiv Sena in Lonavala, was attacked by two persons when he was having tea at a roadside stall on October 26, 2020. The two assailants fired three rounds at him – two hit his head and the third his chest – and also attacked him with a sharp axe. Shetty’s father, Umesh Shetty, one of the founding members of Shiv Sena, was murdered in Maval in 1986.

Agarwal had approached the SC challenging the order of the Bombay high court rejecting his bail plea.

According to the prosecution, Agarwal was a part of conspiracy on the ground that his cousin defeated the informant (Shetty’s wife Saumya) in Lonavala Nagar Parishad election.

His advocate Sana Raeees Khan argued that the logic defies the alleged motive as the fact that Agarwal came out victorious in the election and resultantly, the informant harboured grudge against him thereby having a strong motive to falsely implicate him in this case.

Incriminating Facebook chats

Khan further argued that the alleged incriminating Facebook chats between Shetty and alleged contract killer, allegedly hired by Agarwal and co-accused, are not accompanied with 65 B certificate as mandated by the Evidence Act and hence the same has no credibility.

She further submitted that the phone calls between Agarwal and co-accused are due to business relation and the same do not establish any prior meeting of minds which is the prime ingredient to hatch conspiracy.

The apex court has asked the trial court to decide on the conditions to be imposed on Agarwal while out on bail. Further, the SC has directed that, in addition to the conditions imposed by the trial court, Agarwal shall not enter the jurisdiction of the Additional Sessions Judge, Vadgaon, Maval, during the pendency of the trial, unless he is required to attend the concerned Court.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)