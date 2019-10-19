Shiv Sena leader announces Rs 1 crore reward for beheading Kamlesh Tiwari's killers

Mumbai: A Shiv Sena leader has announced a reward of Rs one crore for beheading three people arrested for allegedly murdering Kamlesh Tiwari in Lucknow.

"I believe that no legal procedure should be followed against the people who brutally killed Kamlesh Tiwari. They should be beheaded in the same style. Thus, I, Arun Pathak, announce a reward of Rs one crore for whoever beheads the killers. I will give this money to their family members," the Shiv Sena leader said in a video statement.

He said Tiwari was murdered as he was speaking in favour of Hindus and his killing is an attempt to send a message that whoever speaks for Hindus will be eliminated. "We will not let it happen in India," Pathak announced.

Tiwari, chief of a little know outfit -- Hindu Samaj Party, was shot dead and stabbed in Lucknow on Friday. The leader was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The assailants managed to flee the spot. A revolver was recovered from the site of the crime.

He was the former leader of Hindu Mahasabha and was an appellant in Ayodhya land dispute case in the Supreme Court. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate his murder. Three people have been held by a joint team of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat Police in connection with the murder of Tiwari from Surat.

According to the police, the accused -- identified as Maulana Mohsin Sheikh (24), Khurshid Ahmed Pathan (23) and Faizan (21) -- killed Tiwari for his objectionable comments during a 2015 speech. The victim's family said that he had received a threat to his life in 2016.