Six ministers get the cream; Shiv Sena keeps Home, NCP Finance, Congress Revenue

For the moment, Thackeray's close confidant Eknath Shinde has been made the home minister, Balasaheb Thorat from the Congress is the new revenue minister, and the Nationalist Congress Party's Jayant Patil is the state's new finance minister.

Even though Shiv Sena has got Home Ministry it is like to go to the NCP after the ensuing cabinet expansion, which is likely to take place on December 23 or in the first week of January next year.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar is like to be sworn in as deputy chief minister and will then get the Home Ministry.

Veteran NCP leader and former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal has been given charge of Rural Development, Social Justice, Water Resources and State Excise.

Shinde, in addition to the home ministry, will hold Urban Development, Public Works Department, Environment and Tourism Ministries. He will also be Parliamentary Affairs Minister of the state. Shinde had held Public Health and Public Work (undertaking) in the previous BJP led government.

Jayant Patil, who had earlier held the ministries of finance, home and rural development, is back as the Finance Minister. In addition, he will hold ministries of Housing, Food & Civil Supply, Public Health, Cooperation and Marketing, Labour and Minorities Development.

Shiv Sena heavyweight Subhash Desai will look after ministries like Industry, Higher and Technical Education, Sport & Youth and Employment. Desai was industries minister in the Devendra Fadnavis led cabinet.

Thorat will also hold Energy and Non Renewable Energy, Medical Education, School Education, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries.

Congress leader Nitin Raut will head Tribal Development, Women & Child Development, Public Works (excluding public undertakings), Textiles, Relief and Rehabilitation, Other Backward Classes, Social and Educational Backward Classes, Vimukta, Jatis, Nomadic Tribes and Special Backward Classes.

The portfolio allocation was delayed due to lack of agreement among the three alliance partners. Shiv Sena was unwilling to leave home and urban development and NCP was a claimant for the home department.

Further, the Congress was pressing for the allocation of key ministries such as energy and public works in addition to revenue.