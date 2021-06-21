Shiv Sena is united under Uddhav Thackeray: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: A day after party legislator Pratap Sarnaik’s letter bomb calling for a patch-up between Shiv Sena and BJP to stop the harassment by central investigating agencies, party MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said there are no factions in Shiv Sena and it is united under Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership. ‘’There is one group in Shiv Sena and it is known as Balasaheb's group. Uddhav Thackeray is the party president and we all work under his leadership,’’ he said.

Raut came to Sarnaik’s defence saying he is an important member of the party and senior legislator. Saranaik and his family are currently in trouble. He is being harassed by the central investigation agencies, but the Shiv Sena is behind him,’’ he said.

‘’Sarnaik has said Shiv Sena needs to team up again with BJP. That is his view. Party president Uddhav Thackeray will take a stand after speaking to all leaders. Thackeray has the prerogative to take a decision. However, the entire party is with Sarnaik to tackle the harassment by central investigating agencies,’’ said Raut.

Raut said there is coordination among the Maha Vikas Aghadi government partners. Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are strongly behind Thackeray. No matter how much BJP makes to destabilize the government, it will complete the five-year term. The MVA government is strong and stable,’’ noted Raut.

Sena MP said each party is involved in increasing its presence. ‘’Shiv Sena is expanding its base, including NCP and Congress. All parties are committed to run the government for five years based on a common minimum programme,’’ he opined.