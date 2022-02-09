'Shiv Sena is no paragon of virtue': AAP after Sanjay Raut attacks BJP for 'abuse of power by law enforcement agencies'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said it is amused by the exchange between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena after the latter's Rajya Sabha MP wrote a letter to Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu over the "misuse/ abuse of power by law enforcement agencies such as Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other agencies against Members of Parliament, their relatives, friends, acquaintances, etc" by the ruling party.

"We are honestly amused by this exchange between the BJP and the Shiv Sena. The BJP must be rightly criticised for its misuse of central agencies but the Shiv Sena is no paragon of virtue," said Preeti Sharma Menon, AAP National Executive member and Mumbai Prabhari.

"Sanjat Raut says Shiv Sena is Mumbai's 'Dada' and he is correct, since the crumbling state of Mumbai and widespread corruption in the BMC, is courtesy their 'Hafta Vasuli' and 'Dadagiri," she added.

The AAP also slammed the BJP for its "vendetta driven witchhunt" of opposition leaders saying it has left no stone unturned in the systematic misuse of central agencies like ED, NCB and CBI, by subverting the criminal justice system and grossly abusing the power vested in these institutions.

This came after Sanjay Raut made claims of the ED being asked to fix him and pressure being applied on individuals, to give statements against him, since he allegedly refused to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) govt.

AAP claimed that their leaders in Delhi were also "vindictively targetted".

"Our legislators and party cadre in Delhi, were subjected to the worst kind of vindictively targetted harassment for any elected state government in Independent India. Delhi Police, ED, CBI and even the ECI were used to frame our MLAs and Senior leaderhsip. Despite all this, we never wavered and continued on our part without fear and most importantly, without giving into coercion," Preeti Sharma Menon said.

"But none of the BJP's well laid out diabolic plans came to fruition, because AAP has courage of conviction and honesty of purpose. Every single charge fell apart, when it came to scruiny of the courts. Every single accused was exonerated completely and these agencies were pulled up by the courts," she added.

"The Shiv Sena should learn from the AAP and welcome scrutiny. It must walk the talk, if it has nothing to hide, like us and emerge unscathed. Or may be the Shiv Sena does have skeletons nay, an entrire graveyard in its closet, for such has its association with the BJP, whom it divorced only recently," she further said.

