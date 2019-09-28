Shiv Sena in damage control mode, Sanjay Raut meets Pawar

Mumbai: After Ajit Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former deputy chief minister tendered his resignation as a legislator on Friday, Shiv Sena leader and member of Parliament, Sanjay Raut, rushed to the residence of Sharad Pawar to meet him on Saturday, which has raised eyebrows in political circles.

"I have personal relations with Pawar and that is why I have come to meet him," was his brief explanation.

However, many believe, damage control politics is the reason behind Raut's visit to the NCP chief's home, Silver Oak, on Saturday. The timing of this meeting is very important. When Ajit Pawar announced a press conference at the YB Chavan Centre at 4pm, the media rushed to Nariman Point. This was an opportune moment for Raut to come and meet Pawar.

The meeting lasted for nearly 15 minutes behind closed doors. After which, Raut was forced to scotch speculation regarding the meeting.