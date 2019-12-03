Shiv Sena: Hope he won’t repeat mistakes he made as CM

It claimed that people have drifted away from the BJP. "The current support that the BJP has (of its own MLAs and Independents) is unlikely to remain with the party. Whatever is happening to the party is the outcome of its previous deeds," the Sena said.

Maharashtra BJP legisla­ture party leader Fadnavis was on Sunday named leader of opposition (LoP) in the Assem­bly. "Fadnavis should remem­ber he has gone down in history as a person who was illegally sworn in by keeping everybody in the dark and without having majority," the Sena said.

He was on that (chief minister's) post for only "80 hours". If he wants to get rid of that image, he should go by rules to work as leader of the opposition and take tuitions from senior BJP leader and former LoP Eknath Khadse, the Sena said in sarcastic remarks.

"Fadnavis should maintain the dignity of the leader of opposition's post and not repeat the mistakes which he made earlier as CM of Maharashtra,” it opined.

The Marathi daily noted the central BJP leadership decided to continue with Fadnavis as the party head in the Mahara­shtra Assembly, but did not follow the same in other states.

"In neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the chief minister for many years, but when the party lost to the Congress, he was not made leader of the opposition in the MP Assem­bly,” it pointed out.

Similarly, Vasundhara Raje was also not made LoP in Rajasthan after BJP lost the poll in that state, it said. “But, what could be the secret behind Delhi backing Fadnavis despite the results (where BJP got 105 seats in 288-member Mahara­shtra Assembly)?” it wondered.