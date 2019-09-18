Shiv Sena frenzy in mayor’s office at Bhayandar

Bhayandar: Even as the fate of the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance hangs in balance, a group of irate Shiv Sainiks vandalised the office of Mayor Dimple Mehta (BJP) in the main building of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation.

The provocation came when the chairperson kept on hold bids received for a proposed memorial in Bhayandar, dedicated to Balasaheb Thackeray.

MBMC Mayor Dimple Mehta has asked the Municipal Commissioner to immediately register an FIR against the Sena corporators and other Shiv Sainiks who were involved in vandalising the public property.

The ruckus began when chairperson Adv. Ravi Vyas kept on hold a resolution that seeks to give nod to bids received from contractual agencies for the con-struction work of the proposed memorial.

Livid at his refusal to table the resolution, Sena members went on a rampage even as they alleged foul play by the civic body at the behest of BJP legislator Narendra Mehta.

After manhandling BJP members and throwing chairs in the well of the standing committee hall, the Sena members thronged the Mayor’s office, where the unruly mob damaged furniture, flung documents and even shattered glass panes, before marching into the Municipal Commissioner’s cabin.

“Balasaheb is our deity who was a true guardian of the common man. The BJP is playing cheap politics, and we will never tolerate such an insult,” said Sena corporator Neelam Dhawan.

“There is no question of deliberate partiality, as the proposal included the construction of memorials of both Balasaheb Thackeray and Pramod Mahajan. We only wanted to make sure that once the work starts, there won’t be any obstacles, especially due to a fund crunch,” said Vyas.

“I have asked the municipal secretary to register a police complaint against the protestors for creating a ruckus and damaging public property,” said MBMC chief Balaji Khatgaonkar.

Raising slogans against the BJP, the protestors vowed not to work for Mehta if he was given a ticket from the Mira-Bhayandar assembly segment. Later, Mayor Dimple Mehta stated in a press release that Balasaheb is highly revered by her and the entire party.

"Despite budgetary allocations of Rs 6 crore, the administration was seeking a nod for inviting tenders worth Rs 11 crore for the construction of both the memorials.

To avoid confusion and paucity of funds at a later stage, the standing committee chief had sought clarity over further allocations. There was no ulterior motive," said the Mayor. It is understood that the timely intervention of the police prevented.

By Suresh Golani