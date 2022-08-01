e-Paper Get App

Shiv Sena firmly behind us; will protest against arrest of Sanjay Raut by ED, says his brother

He said Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena stands firmly behind the Raut family.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 09:48 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Shiv Sena President & former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray with party leader Sanjay Raut | (PTI Photo)

Shiv Sena workers will stage protests against the arrest of the party MP Sanjay Raut by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), his MLA brother Sunil Raut said on Monday.

He said Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena stands firmly behind the Raut family.

"The Shiv Sena and Uddhav ji stand solidly behind us. Our legal fight (over Sanjay Raut's arrest) has begun," the Shiv Sena MLA from Vikhroli told PTI.

The ED arrested Sanjay Raut late in Sunday night in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl' after conducting a search at his residence, during which Rs 11.5 lakh in cash was seized.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiShiv Sena firmly behind us; will protest against arrest of Sanjay Raut by ED, says his brother

RECENT STORIES

Delhi government extends existing licenses of liquor shops

Delhi government extends existing licenses of liquor shops

Salman Khan issued a gun license after death threat to him and his father Salim

Salman Khan issued a gun license after death threat to him and his father Salim

Commonwealth Games 2022: India's schedule on Day 4 at Birmingham

Commonwealth Games 2022: India's schedule on Day 4 at Birmingham

Mumbai updates: BMC's fire audit finds serious lapses in 441 nursing homes

Mumbai updates: BMC's fire audit finds serious lapses in 441 nursing homes

What is the Patra Chawl scam case?

What is the Patra Chawl scam case?