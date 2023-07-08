Shiv Sena Disqualification Case: Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar Issues Notices To Shinde & Thackeray Factions, Says Report

Speaker Rahul Narwekar | ANI

Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar has issued notices to MLAs of Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions of the Shiv Sena to give their reply on the issue of disqualification, stated news agency ANI. The statement came after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sunil Prabhu approached the Supreme Court seeking directions for Narwekar to make an expeditious decision on the disqualification petitions.

Supreme Court order in disqualification case

In the May 11 judgement the Speaker was asked by the apex court to decide on the pending disqualification petitions in a reasonable period of time. But, Prabhu says that no action in this regard has been done so far. He also said that he had given three representations on the subject without any result.

Background of 16 MLAs quitting

In June 2022, 16 Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde expressed dissatisfaction with the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray, the then Chief Minister of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance government in Maharashtra.

The rebel MLAs skipped a meeting of the legislature party, and disqualification proceedings were initiated against them by the chief whip of the party nominated by Uddhav Thackeray. In response, the rebel MLAs sent a letter to initiate a motion of no confidence against the Deputy Speaker, who rejected the plea.

The rebels then approached the Supreme Court against the disqualification proceedings, where a three-judge bench granted an extension of time to the rebels to respond to the notices.

Meanwhile, the Shinde camp MLAs left Maharashtra and approached the Governor with allegations of grave threat to life and property. The Governor asked Uddhav Thackeray to call a trust vote, but the CM resigned just before the trust vote and moved the Supreme Court questioning the Governor's action.

This ultimately led to the change in power in the Maharashtra government forging an alliance with the BJP as Eknath Shinde was made the CM of the state while the rebel MLAs under Shinde's leadership also identified themselves as Shiv Sena. BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was appointed the Dy CM of the state.