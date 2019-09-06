Shiv Sena denies plaint against Netflix

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena has denied having registered a complaint against Netflix India. On Wednesday, the party refuted this claim on its official Twitter handle.

Shivsena Communications@Shivsena Comms tweered: "The news surfacing that ShivSena party has registered a complaint against @NetflixIndia for content is false. We request everybody to confirm with our Official Representatives before putting out false news which misleads the public."

This comes a day after a Hindu activist, Ramesh N Solanki, lodged a complaint against US-based digital media platform, Netflix for defaming Hindus.

Claiming to be a member of the Shiv Sena’s official information technology (IT) cell, Solanki alleged that the digital platform was producing content which had defamed the image of Hindus and had maligned the country’s image globally.

Referring in particular to three shows, Sacred Games, Ghoul and Leila, Solanki mentioned in his complaint that they depicted Hinduism as promoting global terrorism and demeaning the 'guru-shishya' tradition with overtly sexual gestures.

The Sena, in its tweet, has asked party representatives to verify facts from an official member of the party, hinting thereby that Solanki is not an official member of the party.

Talking to The Free Press Journal, a senior leader of the Shiv Sena said, neither the Shiv Sena nor its youth wing, the Yuva Sena, has any affiliated IT cell. The party's official social media handles are supervised personally by senior Sena leaders.

He further informed, party representatives handle their own social media accounts and are personally responsible for their posts.

Solanki registered his complaint at the LT Marg police station and has sent a copy of it to the chief minister along with a CD containing excerpts from the shows in question to bolster this complaint.

Rahul Kanal, a core committee member of the

Shiv Sena stated, the party doesn’t support such "extremely hostile and archaic behaviour. The audience pay their own subscription fees, they have sole right to decide what to watch and what not to. As a party, we have no right to intervene in their personal choices,” said Kanal.