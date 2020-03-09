Shiv Sena corporator Sheetal Mhatre demands revamp of mudflats

Mumbai: Raising the issue of Mumbai's wet lands, which are disappearing by the day due to illegal encroachment and the dumping of debris, Shiv Sena corporator Sheetal Mhatre has demanded the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to revamp and transform them into tourists destinations.

The number of migratory birds visiting these spots have dropped due to human activities, says Mhatre, citing the civic body's negligence in these matters. "There is an urgent need for the conservation of mudflat sites in Mumbai. BMC should identity the total number of wet lands and conserve them," she added.