At a time when the BJP-led Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is mindlessly spending money by doling out work orders to politically-backed contractors for buying immunity booster tablets Arsenic Album-30 in the wake of the pandemic, the Shiv Sena has converted more than 100 of its party offices, commonly known as “Shakhas” in the Owala-Majiwada and Mira-Bhayandar assembly segments into temporary clinics for treating patients for ailments other than Covid-19.

This keeping in mind the urgent need for medical facilities during the ongoing monsoons amid the coronavirus crisis. “Apart from providing free treatment for common ailments, our medical team will not only provide medicines and immunity booster pills but will also give away a bottle of hand sanitizer and face masks to citizens free of cost.” said legislator- Pratap Sarnaik.

Inaugurated on Saturday (13 June) to mark the birthday of Sena Leader and Tourism Minister - Aditya Thackeray, the clinics will be operating from 5 pm to 9 pm on a daily basis. The patients coming for treatment to the shakhas will also be checked for blood pressure, oxygen levels, temperature, among other related medical examinations. Monsoon-related diseases are already surfacing, and such patients would need to be treated separately as civic-run hospitals and other private establishments are already burdened with COVID-19 patients.