'Shiv Sena compromised on Hindutva for power': BJP hits back at Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray over Dussehra speech

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray lashed out at the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) during his Dussehra speech on Sunday. He said there would be anarchy in the country if the BJP remained interested only in toppling governments rather than improving the nation's economy.

Uddhav also attacked Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who had questioned the Chief Minister’s stance on 'Hindutva' after he did not allow the reopening of temples in the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Taking a jibe at PM Modi and the Centre, Uddhav on Sunday said his Hindutva is not "clanging bells and utensils". "We are being asked about Hindutva. Why? Because temples are not being opened. They say my Hindutva is different from that of Balasaheb Thackeray. Your Hindutva is about clanging bells and utensils, our Hindutva is not like that," he said.

"Had Shiv Sena not been there when there were riots people would have not been saved. Where were those propogating Hindutva at that time?" Uddhav asked. "You are questioning my Hindutva when cow slaughter is banned in Maharashtra but isn't banned in Goa," he further said.

Meanwhile, BJP has hit back at Uddhav Thackeray saying he had nothing to speak about the performance of his 11-month-old government and targeted only the BJP and the Centre in his speech.

State BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye alleged that Thackeray had nothing to highlight about his government's functioning to the Shiv sainiks.

"Shiv Sena compromised on Hindutva for power. Uddhav Thackeray did not say a word about Congress criticising Savarkar and now he had to address the Dussehra rally from the Savarkar auditorium. This is poetic justice," he said.

Upadhye also said the state government had made a mockery of the farmers by announcing only Rs 10,000 crore package. The state government had not responded to the GST proposal given by the Centre, he further alleged.

Besides, addressing the Sena's annual Dussehra rally, Uddhav also took a swipe at BJP's 'Operation Lotus' in the state. He also challenged them to "topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi govt and show". "It has been a year now. From the day I became the CM, it was being said that the state government will be toppled. I challenge and say that if you have the courage, do it and show," Uddhav said.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister also slammed BJP for their poll promise of free vaccines in Bihar. "You are talking about giving free vaccines in Bihar. Is rest of the country Pakistan or Bangladesh? Those speaking like that should be ashamed of themselves. You are at the centre," he said.

Speaking on the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the allegations against Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Uddhav said, "Those crying for justice for Bihar's son indulging in character assassination of Maharashtra's son."

(With input from agencies)