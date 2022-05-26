Shiv Sena campaigns to reach Panvel's poor and needy

Adivasi Melawa Sampark Abhiyan was organized in Ajivali village in Panvel taluka. At the beginning of the campaign, issues in the Adivasi community were discussed. It was found that they are facing difficulties in getting the benefit of the government schemes.

On the occasion, Raigad district coordinator Baban Patil, MLA Mahendra Thorve, district chief Shirish Gharat, deputy district chief Ramdas Patil, assembly convener Deepak Nikam, taluka convener Bharat Patil, metropolitan coordinator Deepak Gharat, Panvel rural taluka chief Dnyaneshwar Bade, Eknath Mhatre, Sub City Chief New Panvel Dnyaneshwar Bhandari, Karmale Assembly Contact Chief Bapu Saheb More and Shiv Sena office bearers were present in large numbers.

Difficulties in various schemes like Antyodaya Yojana, and Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana were also discussed. MP Rajan Vichare who was present during the meeting assured the families that the problems will be solved and distributed ration cards to tribal women under Antyodaya Yojana.

Later, another Shiv Sampark Abhiyan meeting was held at Belleza Banquet Hall, Panvel Khanda Colony. The meeting in Panvel was attended by a large number of traders, lawyers, doctors, teachers and representatives of railway associations. All of them discussed important issues and presented their problems to MP Rajan Vichare.