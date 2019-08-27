Shiv Sena-BJP ruled MHADA okays policy for mill workers to sell houses after 5 years

Mumbai: As the state Assembly election are around the corner and the Election Commission may announce to enforce the model code of conduct, the political parties are leaving no stone untur­ned to encourage the voters.

In a recent development, the Shiv Sena-BJP-ruled Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has cleared a proposal for mill workers, allowing them to sell their houses purchased under the government scheme after five years.

The decision received nod in the Monday weekly meeting, which was approved by all members of the committee.

Earlier, the mill workers were restricted to sell their houses for a period of 10 years. Following which, a lot of illegal transactions were reported in the sale and purchase of the mill workers’ houses.

MHADA officials believe the new rule will prevent owners from indulging in any illegal activity. Moreover, the government will not lose revenue generated thro­ugh the sale of properties or transfer of ownership rights.

Interestingly, in a press conference, Aditya Thackeray, the Yuva Sena chief and son of Uddhav Thackeray, had also made this demand to allow mill workers to sell their houses after five years, not the earlier fixed 10 years.

Reportedly, the Junior Thackeray may contest the forthcoming Assembly election from the Worli (Mumbai) constituency, where a majority of mill workers live.

To win over their trust and impress the vote-bank, Aadi­tya has made the move, political pundits say.