Shiv Sena-BJP relationship hits new low, after scuffle between MLAs in Maharashtra Assembly

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad tried to snatch the banner from Pawar and the two briefly held each other by the collar before senior ministers and former ministers pulled them apart. Speaker Nana Patole appealed to BJP members to return to their seats and allow the House proceedings to continue. However, some Sena MLAs also tried to snatch the flex boards from BJP members, leading to ruckus.

Sanjay Gaikwad told NDTV, "We thought we will discuss Vidarbha's issues today. When Jayant Patil was answering questions they put the poster near his face. If they come and put the poster near Uddhavji should we just watch? That's why I snatched the poster."

Members of opposition BJP repeatedly disrupted proceedings of the Maharashtra Legislative Council demanding a higher compensation for rain-hit farmers. After repeated disruptions, the Upper House was finally adjourned for the day.