Shiv Sena-BJP relationship hits new low, after scuffle between MLAs in Maharashtra Assembly

On Tuesday, a scuffle between Shiv Sena and BJP took place in Maharashtra Assembly. In unprecedented scenes, two MLAs of the ruling Shiv Sena and opposition BJP held each other by the collar over the issue of assistance to farmers.
According to NDTV, Soon after proceedings began, BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar tried to display a banner in front of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The banner carried a report published in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', about Thackeray demanding Rs 25,000 per hectare for farmers hit by untimely rains. The BJP members rushed to the well of the House and shouted slogans, seeking implementation of Thackeray's previous demand.
Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad tried to snatch the banner from Pawar and the two briefly held each other by the collar before senior ministers and former ministers pulled them apart. Speaker Nana Patole appealed to BJP members to return to their seats and allow the House proceedings to continue. However, some Sena MLAs also tried to snatch the flex boards from BJP members, leading to ruckus.
Sanjay Gaikwad told NDTV, "We thought we will discuss Vidarbha's issues today. When Jayant Patil was answering questions they put the poster near his face. If they come and put the poster near Uddhavji should we just watch? That's why I snatched the poster."
Members of opposition BJP repeatedly disrupted proceedings of the Maharashtra Legislative Council demanding a higher compensation for rain-hit farmers. After repeated disruptions, the Upper House was finally adjourned for the day.
