Shiv Sena-BJP grand rally at BKC on Friday, Uddhav Thackeray backed BJP’s manifesto

Mumbai: Speaking at the Shiv Sena-BJP grand rally at BKC grounds on Friday, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray backed BJP’s manifesto pledge to confer Bharat Ratna on Veer Savarkar.
"Savarkar was a true patriot, he devoted his entire life to the freedom of the country; the pledge to confer such an honour on him was long due," said Uddhav.
"If leaders like Nehru had undergone torture for 14 minutes, which Savarkar suffered for 14 years, I would have called him Veer Nehru," Uddhav added.
The Sena chief also stated that the Congress' belief that India's freedom was possible only because of the Gandhi family is completely untrue and those who insult Savarkar do not understand what 'struggle for freedom' meant.
"Rahul Gandhi insulted Savarkar. Congress refrains from acknowledging his contribution in the freedom movement. I doubt how much history they know," asserted the Sena chief.
He also underscored that in the last five years, they have stamped out the Opposition. "This year there will be two Dussehras, one that has already happened and the other one will be on October 24, when the alliance will completely demolish the opposition," asserted Uddhav, while mentioning that a grand Diwali will be celebrated at Ayodhya.
