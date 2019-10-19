Shiv Sena-BJP grand rally at BKC on Friday, Uddhav Thackeray backed BJP’s manifesto

Mumbai: Speaking at the Shiv Sena-BJP grand rally at BKC grounds on Friday, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray backed BJP’s manifesto pledge to confer Bharat Ratna on Veer Savarkar.

"Savarkar was a true patriot, he devoted his entire life to the freedom of the country; the pledge to confer such an honour on him was long due," said Uddhav.

"If leaders like Nehru had undergone torture for 14 minutes, which Savarkar suffered for 14 years, I would have called him Veer Nehru," Uddhav added.