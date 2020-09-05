Shiv Sena activists burn effigy of actor Kangana Ranaut in Mira Road

Shiv Sena activists burned the effigy of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut in the Shanti Park area of Maharashtra's Mira Road to register their protest against her controversial statement that likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Known for being vocal on different issues, Kangana had announced that she would return to the financial capital on September 9 and dared anyone to stop her. In response Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik had said that his party's women members will take the actress to task if she lands in Mumbai.