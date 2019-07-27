Shiv Sainiks’ banner of opposition against Bhujbal’s entry into party

Mumbai: Ravindra Tiwary, a Shiv Sainik has put up banners against Chhagan Bhujbal at Vikhroli, opposite Matoshree, the official residence of Thackerays, the Shiv Sena Bhavan and at prominent chowks in the city.

After Sachin Ahir of the Nationalist Congress Party crossed over to the Sena, there were strong rumours of Bhujbal following him. Upset with this news, some anti-Bhujbal Sainiks decided to register their staunch opposition.

This opposition is on display despite Bhujbal clarifying he was not joining the Sena. The banner reads, "Kesat gajra ani gaathbhar najra ashya kahi tari navache purvi tamashat vagh natya vahiche tyatle pramukh patra Lakhoba Lokhande yanchyashi milte julte vatte! Ugavla divas ki me parat yeto...Sahebana dilela traas, Maharshtrateel janata visru shakat nahi aapan ahe tithech raha."

(Years ago there was a prominent performer in tamashas, who wore gajra in their hair and had piercing eyes. This person strongly resembles Lakhoba Lokhande! Nowadays, with the rising sun, they want to return. However, Maharashtra will not forget the trouble given to saheb.

You should remain where you are), reads the banner. There is a caricature of Bhujbal, the only giveaway to the identity of the person referred to in the tongue-in-cheek description.

Bhujbal flatly denied the rumours and said, since his original seat is Byculla, which is adjacent to Sachin's, such rumours are rife but that is all they were.