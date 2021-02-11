Shiv Jayanti: Maharashtra Government urges people to keep it simple & avoid large gatherings

Amid rising coronavirus cases and infection by its new variant, the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in its guidelines has urged the people to keep the celebrations of Shiv Jayant, the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji on February 19 a low-key affair and without crowding. Even though the celebrations will begin at 12 midnight on February 18, the government has called upon the people to keep it simple without gathering in large numbers to avoid Covid-19 infection. - Shiva Jayanti should be celebrated in the presence of only 10 people.

The government has urged the people not to visit forts and not to organise cultural programmes including lectures, plays, and recitals. Instead, it can be done through a cable network or online.

Against the backdrop of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the people have been appealed not to organise Prabhat Feri, bike rallies, and processions.

Social distance should be observed while offering flowers to the statue or memorial of the Chhatrapati Shivaji. The government has said that health-related activities including blood donation can be organised on that day. However, while organising health-related activities, the organisers should strictly follow hygiene rules.

The government has recalled that it had issued similar guidelines for simple celebrations of Ganesh festival, Dusserah, Diwali, Eid, Ramzan, Christmas, and New Year. The government has called upon the organisers to observe Covid 19 norms including social distancing, face cover and use of sanitizer.