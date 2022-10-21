Shinde govt reverses MVA's decision, will allow general consent to CBI to probe cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis | (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government has reversed the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation's decision to withdraw the general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate cases in the state.

The Shinde government restored the general consent given to the central probe agency, an official said.

The official from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) told PTI that CM Shinde cleared the proposal of the home department headed by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to reverse the decision of the MVA government to withdraw the general consent to the CBI to probe cases in the state.

He said with the reversal of this decision, the CBI will no longer require permission from the state government to step in.

On October 21, 2020, the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government withdrew general consent to the CBI on the contention that the central government was misusing central probe agencies to settle political scores.