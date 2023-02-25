Shinde faction corporator Sanjay Bhoir hospitalised a day after arrest for tax evasion

Sanjay Bhoir |

Thane: Sanjay Bhoir, a corporator in the Thane Municipal Corporation, on Friday was admitted to a hospital after he complained of chest pain. He was taken to Civil Hospital in Thane.

Bhoir was arrested on Thursday, February 25, by GST Commissionerate for tax evasion amounting to Rs 2.26 crore.

Read Also Thane: Eknath Shinde faction corporator Sanjay Bhoir arrested by GST department

Dr Kailas Pawar, chief surgeon of Thane civil hospital said, "Sanjay Bhoir was brought to the hospital on Friday, February 24 in night for chest pain. We are screening him properly and trying to find out if he has other symptoms. We will be keeping under observation and if everything is fine with him, he will be discharged."

Bhoir had supported Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after the rebellion in Shiv Sena, and has great influence in the Balkum area. For the past several years, his wife, father and brother have been elected from this area along with him.