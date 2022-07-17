Shinde camp MLAs deserted due to misunderstanding, will return to party fold: Sena leader Neelam Gorhe

Nilam Gorhe |

Amid exodus from the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to Eknath Shinde camp, the Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe on Sunday said that those who have deserted will one day come back to the party fold like water from different streams joins the big river and it will flow smoothly. Gorhe argued that the 40 legislators have left the party due to misunderstanding and they will return back.

‘’Misunderstanding of those who left the Shiv Sena will soon be cleared and they will return to the Shiv Sena again,’’ she said. She noted that those who are misled will soon realise that and their number will increase in days to come. ‘’Earlier Shiv Sena was devoted to 80 per cent social work and 20 per cent politics but now the politics has dominated,’’ he added.

On the Shinde-Fadnavis government, Gorhe said the government should expand the cabinet whenever possible. ‘’The Supreme Court explains the law but if someone (without naming BJP) claims that what they frame is a law that does not last for a long,’’ she noted.

Gorhe also lashed out at rebel MLAs who were rejoicing after Uddhav Thackeray had to step down as the Chief Minister. ‘’What can I talk about their loyalty?’’ she asked.

