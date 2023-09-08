Shemaroo Top Brass Granted Bail In ₹70 Crore Tax Fraud Case

Mumbai: The Central Goods and Service Tax and Excise Department (CGST) raided the premises of media and entertainment content creator, aggregator and distributor Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd on Tuesday and arrested three of its top executives on the following day. The top executives who were arrested included Joint Managing Director Atul H Maru, whole-time director and CEO Hiren Gada and CFO Amit Haria; the raids on the Mumbai-based company were reportedly in response to allegations of misconduct. The three officials allegedly committed a fraud by claiming ITC (Input Tax Credit) to the tune of Rs 70.25 crore. All the three executives were granted bail on Thursday, with Shemaroo Entertainment issuing a statement emphasising its commitment to contesting the allegations ‘in full compliance with the due process of law’.

For the moment, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd has stated it is unable to definitively ascertain the estimated impact on its operations and the precise amount involved in the alleged misconduct.

The situation remains fluid as investigations continue. Shemaroo currently operates three TV channels -- Shemaroo TV, a Hindi general entertainment channel (GEC); Shemaroo Umang, a Hindi channel that offers light-hearted stories targeting women; and Shemaroo MarathiBana, the company’s first regional channel.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)