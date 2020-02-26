Sheena was alive post April 2012, in touch with Rahul: Indrani

Mumbai: “It would be factually incorrect to say that Rahul Mukerjea did not meet Sheena Bora after April 24, 2012. It would be factually incorrect to say that Sheena Bora was not alive after April 24, 2012,” said Indrani Mukerjea to court, in what could be termed as one of her most controversial statements in court till date.

Indrani was arguing her bail plea before the special court hearing the Sheena Bora murder case. Elaborating on her statement, she said that she was making these statements based on evidence in the CBI chargesheet of SMSes from Rahul Mukerjea’s phone which showed that Rahul and Sheena had exchanged messages on three days in September 2012 – six months after the CBI claims Sheena was murdered.

She read out some of the messages. One of them supposedly from Rahul’s phone to that of Sheena, said that he was in the car park and asks her to hurry up, to which the message, from Sheena’s number, she says she would be there in five minutes.

Indrani said that it could not be alleged that she was sending those messages, as at that time she was in England. “I read 4,000 messages and then came across these,” she said, stating that she had never gone beyond April 2012 in her research as that is when the CBI claimed that Sheena was murdered.

Indrani also said that a bill of December 2015 when she was in judicial custody after her arrest in the case showed that ‘one Rahul from Worli’ had purchased liquid Risdone (a sedative) using the prescription of psychiatrist Yusuf Matcheswalla. Indrani alleged that Rahul Mukerjea was aiding and abetting the CBI to create evidence against her to cover his own tracks.

As per the prosecution case, Sheena was sedated before her murder and Indrani had also attempted to sedate Mekhail Bora with the plan to murder him too, a plan which did not materialize. The sedative, the agency has alleged, was bought by Indrani using Matcheswalla’s prescription sometime in 2012.