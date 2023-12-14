Sheena Bora Murder Case: CBI Omits Vidhie Mukerjea's Name From Witness List

Indrani Mukerjea and Vidhie Mukerjea |

Mumbai: The CBI has not yet clarified its stance on examining Vidhie Mukerjea, daughter of Indrani Mukerjea, in the ongoing trial of Sheena Bora. The agency has not examined her as a witness and has not included her name in the list of witnesses it may examine or in the list of witnesses it has decided to drop.

On Thursday, the CBI filed a list of witnesses that they have decided not to examine during the ongoing trial of the murder of Sheena Bora, involving her mother Indrani Mukherjee and her husbands Sanjeev Khanna and Peter Mukherjee.

Earlier this year in April, the agency filed a list of 92 witnesses that they intended to examine during the trial. However, Vidhie's name was not included, leading to speculation that the agency might have decided to drop her. In the list filed on Thursday, Vidhie's name was once again omitted, adding confusion to the CBI's stance on her involvement.

Vidhie is Indrani’s daughter from her second marriage with Khanna and is Sheena’s half-sister. She is considered a crucial witness, allegedly having once disclosed in her conversation about Indrani's plan to eliminate someone. Additionally, she is a crucial witness regarding the extent of the rift between Indrani, Sheena, and Rahul.

The cause of the CBI's dilemma may be Vidhie's proximity to Indrani. After Indrani's release, Vidhie, through Indrani's lawyer Ranjeet Sangle, had filed an application to allow her to stay with her mother. However, the plea was rejected after objections from the CBI.

Indrani, Khanna, and their driver Shyamvar Rai are accused of murdering Bora, who was Indrani’s daughter from a previous first marriage. While Mukerjea is not said to be directly involved in the murder, she is alleged to be part of the conspiracy.